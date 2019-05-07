|
|
Frank J. Santore of Medford, N.J. died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Artman Lutheran Home in Ambler, Pa. He was 91.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith, in 2002. Frank was the dear uncle of Daniel J. Padova.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Artman Lutheran Home Chapel, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002, where Frank's funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ghsilaine Cotnoir officiating. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 7, 2019