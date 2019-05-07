Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Santore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Santore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. Santore Obituary
Frank J. Santore of Medford, N.J. died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Artman Lutheran Home in Ambler, Pa. He was 91.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith, in 2002. Frank was the dear uncle of Daniel J. Padova.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Artman Lutheran Home Chapel, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002, where Frank's funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ghsilaine Cotnoir officiating. Interment will be held privately.

Tributes and photos may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.Urban Funeral Home,

Ambler

www.urbanfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Burlington County Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
Download Now