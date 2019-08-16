Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Frank L. Leap Obituary
Frank L. Leap of Hainesport died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 81.

Born in Paulsboro, N.J., Frank moved to Cumberland County at a young age, where he worked on two dairy farms and attended Woodstown High School. He moved to Lumberton Township and was a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1957. He worked at a dairy farm and grew tomatoes for Campbell's.

He joined the U.S. Marines in 1960 and was discharged after two months for medical reasons. After his discharge he drove a truck in the tri-state area and in 1965 went to work driving for Atlantic Wood Industries in Hainesport for over 40 years.

Frank was the husband of the late Linda, who died in 2006.

He is survived by a son, Frank (Tammy) of Manahawkin, N.J., a daughter, Kathryn McClintock of Southampton, three grandsons, two granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Timothy and Walter, a sister, Debbie Carter, and his longtime companion, Dorothy Baldwin and her six children and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 16, 2019
