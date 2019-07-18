Home

Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ 08223
(609) 390-9699
Frank M. Merola Obituary
Frank M. Merola of Sea Isle City, N.J. passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cape Regional Medical Center. He was 96.

Born in Camden, N.J., he was formerly of Pennsauken, N.J., moving to Sea Isle City 36 years ago.

He worked as a Pipe Fitter for the Naval Ship Yard in Philadelphia, Pa.

Mr. Merola was a veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army, receiving his honorable discharge in 1946.

He is survived by his son, Robert M. Merola (Susan) of Sea Isle City, three grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer), Megan (Cody), Stephanie (Charles), and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Reagan and Shawn.

His funeral service will be offered at 12 p.m. Monday, at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, N.J., where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, N.J.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

For condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.

The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, N.J.

www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019
