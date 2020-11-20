1/
Frank "Little" Ross
Frank "Little" Ross, of Delran NJ, passed away on November 14, 2020.
He was a man that would help anyone out no matter the circumstances; his door was always open. And as a union mason he passed on his knowledge and gave many a man their start. And he passed on his work ethic; blessed to see 4 of his 5 kids retire. He loved his family, his truck, work and the occasional trip to the casinos. And most importantly his morning coffee at the Golden River. He served our nation in the Army and fought in Korea enlisting at the age of 16.
Frank leaves behind the love of his life, Naomi of 71 years and his 5 sons: Anthony, Frank (Terri), Richard (Peggy), Kenneth, Barry (Suzanne), and Tonyann; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and his 2 sisters: Lena and Theresa, and will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and all that knew him.
Services were held privately due to COVID-19.

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
