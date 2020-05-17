Home

Frank W. Stackhouse Sr. Obituary
Frank W. Stackhouse Sr., 85, of Southampton, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 85.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he is the son of the late Frank S. and Alberta Stackhouse, and is the beloved husband of to the late Sarah Stackhouse. Frank worked as a Caterer for Ariston Catering in Wrightstown, N.J. He was a devoted member of the Red Lion Faith Chapel in Southampton, N.J.

Frank always ensured everyone was properly cared for during Sunday School at the church. Frank is the Beloved Brother of Patricia Brown (Ken) of Hainesport, N.J., David Stackhouse (Kim Su) of Louisiana and the late Bruce Stackhouse (Fran). He is the Loving Uncle of many nieces, nephews and their families.

He is survived by his Companion Helen Borsina. Relatives and friends are invited to view his Funeral Services via the internet on Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m. via the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29519 Interment will be held privately at the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
