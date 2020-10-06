Fred L. Coger of Townsend, Del. passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was 91.Born in Hardy, Ark. on Aug. 23, 1929, he was the son of the late Claude and Lillian (McLean) Coger.Fred graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He started his career in 1960 as an Editor of The Philadelphia Bulletin in Philadelphia, where he worked until 1982. Fred then worked as an Associate Editor of Newsweek Magazine in New York, N.Y. until his retirement in 1996.In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Toni Coger.He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Frisbie (Lee) of Monument, Colo. and Susan Gepner (Steven) of Townsend; his granddaughters, Nicole Evans of Parker, Colo. and Elizabeth Kirsten of Wake Forest, N.C.; and his great grandchildren, Liam Kirsten, Timothy Kirsten and Catherine Kirsten.All services will be held privately.To leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory, Middletown, Del.