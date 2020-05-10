|
Fred P. Bond passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 77.
Born in Barren Springs, Va., he followed his big brother to New Jersey and never really left. Burlington City was his home for over 50 years.
Fred was considered a "jack of all trades." In his younger years he delivered medical equipment for Wheatley's Pharmacy and was a Burlington City Police officer for a short time.
His vast trades included owning a gas station in Willingboro during the 1970s and a general store in Pulaski, Va. during the late 1980s, but his true passion was mechanics and worked for several auto places throughout Burlington County. He could often be seen working on restoring his '57 Chevy or driving around in his '56 Chevy. Even during his retirement, he could be seen around town delivering flowers for Dullos' Florist.
In 2015 Fred was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare degenerative brain disease which is a form of Parkinson's.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Bond; his parents, Richard and Creola Bond; his in-laws, Peter and Lois Walter; his brothers and sisters-in- law, Jessie and Dorothy Bond, and Garland and Cathy Bond; His sisters and brothers-in-law, Dora and June Taylor, Pauline and Larry Clark, and Imoline and Edmund Staples; brothers-in-law, Ben Hancock and Fred Deptula; and his granddaughter, Anna Claire Wright.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Gary Weincyzk; sisters-in-law, Patricia Walter and Hazel Walter; his brother and sister-in- law, Roger and Ellen Bond of Barren Springs, Va.; and his sister, Freda Hancock of Pulaski, Va. Fred had a special bond with his niece, Danyell Ekelburg, and nephews, Peter Ekelburg and Ben Hancock Jr., and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to name but loved just the same. He also is survived by two step grandchildren, Tyler Wright and Melissa Ondusko (George).
It was during his retirement that he found his loving companion, Sheila Miller, and was "step dad" to Kristen Nixon and Greg Miller, and was known as "Pop-Pop" to Shane, Hollister, Dash, and Zach.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In memory contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020