Freda C. Baptista of Westampton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She was 93.
Raised in Pleasantville, N.J., Freda lived in Willingboro, N.J. for over 30 years with her husband and children. She was a devoted wife and mother and took great pride in caring for her grandchildren.
When Freda wasn't with family, she enjoyed shopping and volunteering her time at the library at Corpus Christi School in Willingboro, taking bus trips and the casinos.
Preceded in death by her sons, Paul Michael Gulli and Dana A. Baptista, Freda is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Baptista; daughters, Carol A. Hall, Grace P. Anderson, and Cindy E. Baptista; daughters-in-law, Clara Gulli and Kathleen Baptista; along with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Pkwy., Willingboro, N.J. A Catholic Prayer Service and interment will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to: The Hospice of Moorestown Visiting Nurses, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,
Willingboro
goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 15, 2019