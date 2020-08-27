1/
Freddie Footman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Footman Jr. of Pemberton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was 90.

He was the beloved father of Nehemiah Footman and the late Suk Footman.

Freddie was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from Feb. 26, 1948 and retiring after 30 honorable years as a Sergeant Major on Feb. 28, 1978.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his U.S. Army Military Honors at 9:30 a.m. (Z SHELTER) Friday, Aug. 28, at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below under the obituary of Freddie Footman Jr.

McCann-Healey Funeral Home,

Gloucester City, N.J.

www.mccannhealey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved