Freddie Footman Jr. of Pemberton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was 90.He was the beloved father of Nehemiah Footman and the late Suk Footman.Freddie was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from Feb. 26, 1948 and retiring after 30 honorable years as a Sergeant Major on Feb. 28, 1978.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his U.S. Army Military Honors at 9:30 a.m. (Z SHELTER) Friday, Aug. 28, at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below under the obituary of Freddie Footman Jr.McCann-Healey Funeral Home,Gloucester City, N.J.