Frederick L. Hipp, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Born March 9, 1947 in Trenton, N.J., Fred is survived by his wife, Linda Portwood Hipp, his daughter, Julia P. Hipp (Steven Canson), his son, Jason P. Hipp (Christopher Purpura), and his sister, Linda Thomson (Mark Lindsey).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Hipp Sr. and Helen Hipp.
Fred married Linda on June 6, 1976 in Haddonfield, N.J. They spent 44 years married in New Jersey and another four months in Bellingham, Washington, where they purchased a home to be near their daughter Julia and her husband Steven.
Fred described himself as a husband, father, bicyclist, photographer, and traveler -- roles that frequently overlapped. Beginning with trips with his father to locales as varied as the Ivory Coast, Japan, and Morocco, Fred had the same love for travel with his wife and children, visiting most U.S. states. Special events included rock concerts with daughter Julia and her friends, including Metallica and No Doubt, and road trips with son Jason to attend countless baseball games up and down the east coast, and to move him by U-Haul van from New York to Alabama for a judicial clerkship. A camera always accompanied Fred, which he used to capture and then share these memories with the friends and family who made the moments special.
Fred received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Duke University in 1970 and a Master's degree in Public Relations from Rowan University (Glassboro State College) in 1992.
Fred spent 40 years as a healthcare advocate, retiring in 2019 from his role in Government Relations for Virtua Health System, and previously working for Solaris Health System, Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center, and the New Jersey Hospital Association, all in New Jersey. He was passionate about using public policy and communications to improve health care for individuals and communities. Among his many achievements, Fred participated in developing Virtua's partnership with Penn Medicine and the opening of Virtua's cancer center in Moorestown, N.J. in 2018, both of which he later relied on as a patient.
There will be no public memorial service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chuckanut Health Foundation, 1500 Cornwall Ave., #201, Bellingham, WA 98225 (chuckanuthealthfoundation.org
); Jazz House Kids, 347 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042 (jazzhousekids.org
); or 100 Cameras, 601 W. 26th St., #325-211, New York, NY 10001 (100cameras.org
).
In memory of Fred, please take a long bicycle ride, take a photograph, or eat ice cream.
