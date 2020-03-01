Home

Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0330
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Fredrick A. Horner Obituary
Fredrick A. Horner of Mount Laurel passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 71.

He was born in Trenton and raised in Bordentown. Fred honorably served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He worked for Connie Anderson Farms for many years and was a custodian for the Northern Burlington Regional High School District and the Beverly City Schools.

Fred enjoyed fishing with his wife and listening to country music, and spending time with his babies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mildred Horner; brothers, Robert, Daniel, John, and Joe; sister, Betty Thomas; son, Bruce Horner; and stepsons, Richard and Randy Robinson, and David Jobes.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Margery; his brothers, Charles (Sally), Dave (Nelly), and Brian; sisters, Joanne Coyle (Mike) and Peg Horner; daughter, Tracy Horner; son, Raymond Horner; stepchildren, John Jobes (Renee), Robert Jobes, Mark Jobes, Ed Jobes, William Jobes, Sherry Maldonado (Tony), Jennifer Mckenzie, and Beth Barker (Kathie); his babies, Kierra, Monty, Teef, and Marc; many cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and good friends, the Anderson family, Ron and Jane Meadows, Henry and Rose Hoyt, Ray and Cathy McGrath, and Jack Taylor.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.

Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home's web site below.

Huber-Moore Funeral Home,

Bordentown

www.huberfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
