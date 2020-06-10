Freeman "Sam" Shontz of Southampton passed away peacefully to God's loving care at the Samaritan Hospice Center on June 5th. He was 88
Sam was born in Mt. Holly on January 31, 1932 and grew up in the Medford, Vincentown and Mt Holly areas where he was a 1950 graduate of Mount Holly High School. During his high school years he milked cows before and after school for 5 cents a cow! He was a Rifleman in the National Guard in the early 50's and married Mary Lou McCalley on March 7, 1953.
Sam built a home in Hainesport in 1956 where he and Mary Lou raised their three daughters. They loved Maine and always wanted to live there so in 2000 they bought a log home in Monson Maine on 100 acres.
Sam was hard working and at times worked 3 jobs at one time. Worked as a carpenter for 5 ½ years, drove a truck for a plumbing supply for 18 years in Hainesport and had other various jobs. He also worked as a carpenter on the NJ Turnpike and retired in 1994 after 21 years of service
Sam had many hobbies, he was an avid deer hunter. He hunted in the Wharton Tract for over 50 years with bow and arrow and black powder. He also loved hunting in Maine. He did wood carving, he loved motorcycles and competed in trials where he has won 1st and 2nd place trophies and also competed in enduro racing. He loved snowmobiling, camping and fishing. In the 60's & 70's he was an avid bowler, even though Mary Lou was better! Haha! He loved watching football and NASCAR.
Sam was a member of the Red Lion Faith Chapel. Sam was a Ham Radio operator with call sign KX2W and a member of the Ham Radio Carrier Net since 1975. He was lifetime member of the NRA. Other memberships included the Moose Lodge #737 since 1969 and recently became lifetime member, the South Jersey Enduro Riders, helping to design the Curly Fern Enduro logo. Sam was also a member of the Big Pine Gun Club
Sam was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou (McCalley), who passed away in 2008, parents, Samuel and Lillian (nee MacIntosh) Shontz, his brother, Richard, his sister, Jane McCormick.
Sam is survived by his loving daughters, Terri Tress, Brenda Kuhn, Suzanne (Kyle) Wells, grandchildren, Michael & Shane Tress (Ashley), Kelli Scott (Ted), Jason Kuhn, Jordan Zimmerman (Eric), Megan & Tyler (Katryna) Wells, great-grandchildren, Grady, Cole Tress, sister, Shirley Gerber, several nieces and nephews, and former son-in-law Kim Kuhn. He is also survived by friends which include longtime friends, Ralph, Duke, Carl, Ron, Lou, his cousin Art, and his sweet puppy, Barney.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, services for Sam will be held privately at the Red Lion Faith Chapel. Interment at Jr. Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Sam's name may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.