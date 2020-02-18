|
Gabrielle Lee Korkor of Moorestown, a local author and founder of Puppies on Wheels, passed away on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving parents and her precious dog, Papageno. She was 31.
She was the beloved daughter of Dr. Ralph Korkor and Mrs. Janet Korkor. She also was the sister of Justine Korkor Sarraf and her husband, Dr. Elie Sarraf, aunt to her most treasured nephew, Samson Sarraf, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Josephine Mangiapane.
Gabrielle bravely combatted Cerebral Palsy and countless major surgeries throughout her life. Despite this, she found her voice and became a highly regarded member of the community. She was a Moorestown High graduate and attended Burlington County College.
Gabrielle was an active member of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church of Cherry Hill from childhood to her most recent Metropolitan Evangelos Ambassador's Award. Her orthodox faith helped her endure all the challenges in her life. She participated in 'Acting Without Boundaries" in Philadelphia.
In 2011, Gabrielle wrote a book titled "Puppies on Wheels" about her beloved therapy dog Papageno. Her ministry brought her to visit the elderly in nursing homes and give presentations of her book to elementary school children. This was her way of giving back, she felt she was given a lot. She traveled the world with her parents and sister.
Upon her death she made arrangements to donate her corneas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, followed by her funeral service at noon. Interment will be in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church "Renovation Project" or Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
