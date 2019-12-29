Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Gail D. Lewis

Gail D. Lewis Obituary
Gail D. Lewis of Browns Mills, age 74 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home.

She was a native of Jackson, N.J. and resident of Browns Mills since 1976. Gail was a graduate of Lakewood High School and also Ocean County Vo Tech with an LPN degree.

She loved sewing and cross stitching. She was a retired LPN from Deborah Heart Lung Center, Browns Mills after 20 years.

Gail was the beloved wife of Robert W. Lewis; the dear mother of Cathy Jones and husband, Garth, Thomas Lewis and wife, Christian, and Amy Lewis and partner, Erica Webb; the devoted grandmother of Caitlin, Sean and Shane; and the sister of George and Charles Doering.

Relatives and friends of Gail's family are invited to her viewing and visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
