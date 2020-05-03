|
|
Gail Ford was born in Newark, N.J. on Feb. 6, 1953 to Mary Artis and Albert Ford Sr.
She had six siblings Roy Ford, Leona Ford, Jeanette Ford, Albert Ford Jr., Leonard Ford, and Mildred Ford.
Gail passed away on Wednesday April 29.
Gail is survived by her sons Razon Johnson and Eric Williams, and her grandchildren Alexander Paul Johnson, Graciela May Johnson, and Elizabeth Barbara Johnson. She worked at Axa Equitable for over 20 years as an Administrative Assistant as well as preforming other responsibilities.
She was a very fun, family oriented, organized, creative, the life of the party, and extremely generous. Gail accomplished so much raising two children as a single independent woman. She was able to purchase a home in Willingboro, N.J. all by herself, which she has had since 1999. She loved her family very much.
Gail had a rare Illness called Scleroderma which was unknown to her family, which caused her pain and some discomfort, but she is now at rest. Gail believed in God and prayed all the time.
Gail loved to go to the movies, and doing arts and crafts projects, and liked to relax after a long day of work. She had many friends and family who she often kept in contact with via the phone. She shared a great bond with her son Eric and loved seeing Razon and his family daily. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services for Gail will be streamed on Facebook Live on at 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 5. Graveside services will be held privately.
Perinchief Chapels
Mount Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020