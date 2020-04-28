Burlington County Times Obituaries
Gail Irene Blakeslee

Gail Irene Blakeslee Obituary
Gail Irene (Pittman) Blakeslee, a longtime resident of Lumberton, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 79.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Pittman. Gail retired from New Jersey Department of Corrections. Prior to working for the Department of Corrections, Gail enjoyed her time as a school bus driver in Virginia Beach, Va.

Gail was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hainesport, N.J. She was an avid cruiser and enjoyed time with her beloved dogs, Emma and Rosie, as well as with her grand-dogs and any other dog she was able to meet.

Gail is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward Richard Blakeslee Sr., three sons, one daughter and their spouses: Edward and Cathy Blakeslee of Jacksonville, Fla., James and Shirley Blakeslee of Burlington, N.J., John and Kristin Blakeslee of Florence, N.J., and Evelyn and Michael Trimble of Tabernacle, N.J. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother, James Pittman and his wife, Millie Pittman, of Pennington, N.J., and a sister-in-law, Inez Blakeslee of Roebling, N.J.

Due to the Pandemic, funeral services and burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Hainesport will be private.

Contributions in her name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2020
