Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Gail Squires

Gail Squires Obituary
Gail Squires of Stafford, Va. passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family after a 91-month battle with glioblastoma. Her neurosurgeon told her she had six months to live, but she was having none of that. She was 62.

Born in Mount Holly, N.J., Gail worked as a speech pathologist for the Stafford County Schools and with students with speech and hearing disabilities in Burlington County. The N.J. youth wrestling community knew her as a warrior wrestling mom who was the source of her sons' toughness.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald; her sons, Ian Squires (Kaylee) and Drew Squires; grandsons, Adam and Henry; her father, Marvin Leedom; sister, Linda Morse (Danny); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Leigh Squires, and mother, Janet Leedom.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Martin in the Fields, 489 Main St., Lumberton. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the CHOP Foundation (give.chop.edu), P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178 in the memory of Gail's daughter, Erin Leigh Squires.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 16, 2019
