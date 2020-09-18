1/1
Gail V. Gerdelmann
Gail V. Gerdelmann of Hainesport passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. She was 78.

Born in Camden, N.J. to Dr. and Mrs. Elwood G. Fooder, Gail grew up in Haddonfield and was a longtime Hainesport resident. She loved spending time with family and friends in their summer home in Surf City, N.J. She enjoyed drag racing and working with her husband in their family business, Joe Gerdelmann and Son.

Gail loved to bake, sew and shop with her grandchildren. She was always there for them at a moments notice. She was member of the EZ Rodz car club and the Hainesport Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.

The wife of the late Joe, her husband of 55 years, she is survived by two children, Joseph Gerdelmann III (Nancy) and Connie Sue Garrano (Frank), all of Hainesport, eight grandchildren, Lynda Gail, Joe Boy and Paige Gerdelmann, Russell Jr., Blaine and Erica Gail Johnson, Nikki and Sam Garrano, and eight great-grandchildren. The sister of the late Eric G. Fooder, she is also survived by her sister, Susan Kirkpatrick of West Chester, Pa.

Relatives and friends are invited to her walkthrough visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings must be worn and all social distancing requirements followed.

Contributions in Gail's name may be made to the Hainesport Emergency Squad, 106 Broad St., Hainesport, NJ 08036.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
