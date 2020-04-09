Home

Garnett Francis transitioned on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, N.J. He was 78.

Garnett was born Aug. 5, 1941 in the sunny island of Jamaica. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, his children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, two aunts, and a host of nieces and nephews.

His impact on the community in the city of Willingboro won't be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by everyone who has encountered him.

The family is hosting a private service at May Funeral Home.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 9, 2020
