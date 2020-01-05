Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Gary Douglas Horn

Gary Douglas Horn Obituary
Gary Douglas Horn of Cherry Hill, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC at the age of 62.

He was the owner of Rent-A-Dent and Baseway Motors.

He was the son of the late Alfred J. and Ruth H. Horn.

Gary was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Rider University. Gary was a devoted husband, loving father, mischievous brother, supportive friend and avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

His favorite activities included relaxing by the ocean with his family and friends, bowling alongside his teammates, "The Rolling Bones," and competing in his fantasy football league, the USGFL.

Gary is survived by his wife, Jeanne Elizabeth, son, Kenneth James, daughter, Andrea Jean, and sister, Diane Cherl. He is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen James.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, relatives and friends are encouraged to attend his viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and funeral services at 1 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory be made to the Eagles Charitable Foundation (https://www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org/donate/) which provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription glasses to under-insured and uninsured children in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mt. Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
