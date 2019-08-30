|
|
Gary Owen Meade passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Gary is survived by his lady friend, Robin Smith-Dileo; son, Ryan and wife, Colleen; son, Garron and wife, Jessica; and grandchildren, Jacob, Meghan, Zachary and Muriel. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Watson and husband, Ray, his brother, Frank and wife, Junco, and by several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel, father, Owen and brother, Michael.
A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Pavilion # 1 at Pennington Park on Creek Road in Delanco, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2019