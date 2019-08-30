Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Owen Meade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Owen Meade Obituary
Gary Owen Meade passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Gary is survived by his lady friend, Robin Smith-Dileo; son, Ryan and wife, Colleen; son, Garron and wife, Jessica; and grandchildren, Jacob, Meghan, Zachary and Muriel. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Watson and husband, Ray, his brother, Frank and wife, Junco, and by several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel, father, Owen and brother, Michael.

A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Pavilion # 1 at Pennington Park on Creek Road in Delanco, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.