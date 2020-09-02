Gene E. Tusa Jr. of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Baltimore, Md., Gene was employed as a Senior Manager for Maintenance and Repair for Hapag-Lloyd located in Piscataway, N.J. until his retirement. He was an active parishioner of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Paul Church in Burlington, where he served as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister.
Gene also was active in the Knights of Columbus, Burlington Council 589, where he was a past Grand Knight.
He enjoyed golfing with his sons and family members.
Gene is survived by his wife, Theresa (Frontera), sons, Chris and Danny, his twin brother, Joseph Tusa, siblings, Brad Tusa and Jennifer Haynes, his mother-in-law, Eileen Frontera, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Nye, and his son, Patrick.
A walkthrough viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 East Union St., Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing must be observed for all events.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, or online at lls.org
, in memory of Gene's son, Patrick, would be appreciated by his family.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlingtonwww.pagefuneralhome.com