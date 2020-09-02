1/
Gene E. Tusa Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene E. Tusa Jr. of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Gene was employed as a Senior Manager for Maintenance and Repair for Hapag-Lloyd located in Piscataway, N.J. until his retirement. He was an active parishioner of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Paul Church in Burlington, where he served as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister.

Gene also was active in the Knights of Columbus, Burlington Council 589, where he was a past Grand Knight.

He enjoyed golfing with his sons and family members.

Gene is survived by his wife, Theresa (Frontera), sons, Chris and Danny, his twin brother, Joseph Tusa, siblings, Brad Tusa and Jennifer Haynes, his mother-in-law, Eileen Frontera, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Nye, and his son, Patrick.

A walkthrough viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 East Union St., Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing must be observed for all events.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, or online at lls.org, in memory of Gene's son, Patrick, would be appreciated by his family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved