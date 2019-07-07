|
|
Geno Paul Massi passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.
Geno was born and raised in Burlington, N.J. and was a former resident of Willingboro and Mount Laurel before moving to Hainesport. Geno and his wife spent many summers in their home in Ocean City.
As a U.S. Navy veteran, he proudly served his country during the Korean War.
He was the co-owner of the Stephan Insurance Agency in Burlington before retiring.
Watching old black and white movies, eating out, solving crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper and playing card games were some of his favorite pastimes. Coaching his daughters in their various sporting activities brought him great enjoyment. He loved all sports and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, but baseball always held a special place in his heart.
Above all else, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family never tired of his endless sense of humor.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joyce (Stephan) Massi, his daughters, Lorre Moylett (Ed), Debra Risell (Dave) and Stephanie Kueny (Doug), and his grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Timothy, Rachel, Allison, John, Lauren and Jillian.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Entombment will follow at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mount Laurel.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019