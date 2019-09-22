|
|
George A. Smith passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was 82.
He will be missed by his wife of 59 years, Joan E. Smith; three children, Stephen (Melissa), Lisa (Mark), Jeffrey (Rosemarie); four grandchildren, Alyssa (Kirk), Stephen Jr. (Arianna), Cole, and Riley, as well as great-grandchild, Aubrey and another one on the way.
A graduate of Burlington City High School and Rider University, George served with the U.S. Coast Guard and also had a successful career path. His path began as a draftsman with Hercules of Burlington; from there, he was a project engineer with Philadelphia Gas Works for many years before retiring. His next role took him to J.E. Berkowitz where he worked for many more years as a project engineer before retiring again at the age of 76.
George was a faithful servant. Sundays found him at Beverly United Methodist Church where he was a long time active member. He had many hobbies. He liked cars and was always happy behind the wheel, exploring a new scenic route with his wife by his side along for the ride. He had a great love of travel and enjoyed many vacations including eight European trips and many visits to the tropics, always with friends and family to share in the adventure. He was never happier than when planning his next trip. And, when not off exploring the world, he enjoyed the view at his lakefront property from his favorite porch rocker, often with a book, with his cat never far away. But his favorite pastime was that spent surrounded by family, especially when all gathered around the dining room table at holiday, birthdays and summer barbeques.
A funeral service for George will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at Beverly United Methodist Church, 133 Warren St., Beverly, NJ 08010. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Beverly United Methodist Church or to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019