George E. Brotz of Roebling, N.J. died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.
Mr. Brotz was born in Riverside and was the son of the late Joseph and Gladys Cobb Brotz. He resided in Roebling most of his life. He was a retired group supervisor for PSE&G East Gate, Mount Laurel, with 44 years of loyal service, and was also employed by Bookbinders Liquors in Burlington. He was a 1962 graduate of Burlington City High School and served his country with honor in the New Jersey National Guard for 22 years.
George will be warmly remembered as a great companion, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be sorely missed. He was a sports enthusiast cheering on the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Blackhawks and Georgia Tech. It did not matter how your conversation started with George, somehow he always managed to incorporate sports into the mix. In addition to supporting his grandchildren's field hockey games, he collected antique cars, spent time gardening and caring for his dogs.
George was well known and respected by all who had the pleasure of being acquainted with him. Mr. Brotz was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Burlington, Willitts Hogan Tonne American Legion Post 39, Roebling, 51 year member of the Burlington Lodge #32 F&AM and was a former Florence Township Babe Ruth baseball coach.
He is survived by his wife, Helyne Chomko Brotz; his children, Erik, David, Victoria and Trisha; grandchildren, Reagan, Gianna, Jake, E J, Maddy and sweet Jack; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Marge Brotz; nieces and nephews, Scott, Laurie, Carolyn, and Allison including James Morgan, great nieces, great nephews and special friends.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, N.J. Interment will be held privately in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, Pa. under the direction of Drew Chomko Gondella, Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home Scranton, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, County Facilities Complex, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 19, 2019