George E. Johnson

George E. Johnson Obituary
George E. Johnson, of Pemberton departed this life on March 6, 2020. He was 86.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sylvia, son, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St Mark Baptist Church,545 Lakehurst Road.Browns Mills, N.J.

Viewing 9 to 11 a.m. Internment B/G William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown N.J.

E.J. Flippen Funeral Home

Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
