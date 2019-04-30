|
George F. Wood II of Mount Laurel passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home. He was 95.
George was a 1941 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and was a University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School graduate. As a veteran, George was a naval pilot who attained the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He worked for over 30 years as an executive in the insurance industry, working in the Marine and Aviation division for the Insurance Company of North America and CNA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Counsel 1082, where he had served as a Grand Knight.
George was a devoted member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Moorestown, N.J., where he served in numerous capacities.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth J. Wood, and son, James B. Wood. He also was the cherished brother of his deceased siblings, Marie Wheatley, Katherine Doyle, and Bernard Wood.
He was the devoted father of Patricia O'Neal (John), Margaret Hegyi (Stephen), Michael Wood (Joanne), MaryBeth Deaner (Joseph), George "Jeff" Wood III (Patti), Christine McKeon (Daniel), and Jacqueline McKeon (Paul), and the loving grandpop of 18, step-grandpop of four, great grandpop of 13, and great step-grandpop of four.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street. His Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, 2398 Rt. 70 West, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to The ARC, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, www.TheARC.org.
