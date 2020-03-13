|
|
George G. Dippold, of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. He was 76.
He was born June 14, 1943.
George's woodworking passion was fulfilled in his business, G&L Home Improvements, as well as making wooden puzzles and toys for his relatives and friends. Throughout his life George enjoyed music, playing various instruments in addition to singing in many choirs. He painted numerous miniatures of classic paintings.
A co-founder of "Meals of Love" (a non-profit humanitarian aid program), he was affectionately known as "the soup man". He was an active member of St. Paul UMC and preached at many local churches.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Linda Dippold; his son, Timothy and wife Jackie, and his son, Nathan and wife, Lori and their two children, Ben and Grace. He leaves a brother, Edward Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a "Celebration of Life" service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church (201 Levitt Pkwy, Willingboro, NJ). Fellowship at 10 a.m. followed by the 11 a.m. service.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020