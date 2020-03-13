Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Dippold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Dippold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George G. Dippold Obituary
George G. Dippold, of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. He was 76.

He was born June 14, 1943.

George's woodworking passion was fulfilled in his business, G&L Home Improvements, as well as making wooden puzzles and toys for his relatives and friends. Throughout his life George enjoyed music, playing various instruments in addition to singing in many choirs. He painted numerous miniatures of classic paintings.

A co-founder of "Meals of Love" (a non-profit humanitarian aid program), he was affectionately known as "the soup man". He was an active member of St. Paul UMC and preached at many local churches.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Linda Dippold; his son, Timothy and wife Jackie, and his son, Nathan and wife, Lori and their two children, Ben and Grace. He leaves a brother, Edward Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a "Celebration of Life" service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church (201 Levitt Pkwy, Willingboro, NJ). Fellowship at 10 a.m. followed by the 11 a.m. service.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -