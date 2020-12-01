Or Copy this URL to Share

George Gray

George Gray, 68, of Riverside, N.J., passed away peacefully on November 25.

George is predeceased by wife Chrissy, father George, mother Margaret, sisters Betty McHugh and Susan Gray, and brother-in-law James R. McHugh.

Survived by his four beloved nephews Jim McHugh (Kathy), Mark McHugh (Linda), Joe McHugh (Lonna), Pat McHugh (Ani), and sister-in-law Carol Bruchard.

Interment services 10:00 am Friday, December 4, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington N.J.



