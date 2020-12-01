1/
George Gray
George Gray, 68, of Riverside, N.J., passed away peacefully on November 25.
George is predeceased by wife Chrissy, father George, mother Margaret, sisters Betty McHugh and Susan Gray, and brother-in-law James R. McHugh.
Survived by his four beloved nephews Jim McHugh (Kathy), Mark McHugh (Linda), Joe McHugh (Lonna), Pat McHugh (Ani), and sister-in-law Carol Bruchard.
Interment services 10:00 am Friday, December 4, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
