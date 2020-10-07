1/
George H. VanHorn
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Van Horn, of Mount Laurel, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

He was born on November 6, 1943 to the late Paul and Dorothy Van Horn, Jr. in Camden, NJ. George graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor's in Education. He was a teacher in the Maple Shade School District for 35 years, retiring in 2002, and he also worked at ACME for 30 years. George loved classic cars and had a '56 Thunderbird, which he enjoyed taking to car shows.

He was preceded in death by his brother Paul Van Horn.

George is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose; his son Rob Van Horn (Stacey); his daughter, Vanessa Henhaffer (Eric); his grandchildren, Sarah, Bobby, Aiden, Lauren, and Quinn; his brother, Charles Van Horn; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055. A service will follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home in Medford, N.J.

Mathis Funeral Home

www.mathisfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
12:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved