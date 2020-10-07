George H. Van Horn, of Mount Laurel, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.He was born on November 6, 1943 to the late Paul and Dorothy Van Horn, Jr. in Camden, NJ. George graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor's in Education. He was a teacher in the Maple Shade School District for 35 years, retiring in 2002, and he also worked at ACME for 30 years. George loved classic cars and had a '56 Thunderbird, which he enjoyed taking to car shows.He was preceded in death by his brother Paul Van Horn.George is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose; his son Rob Van Horn (Stacey); his daughter, Vanessa Henhaffer (Eric); his grandchildren, Sarah, Bobby, Aiden, Lauren, and Quinn; his brother, Charles Van Horn; and many nieces and nephews.A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055. A service will follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home.Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home in Medford, N.J.Mathis Funeral Home