George J. Healy
George J. Healy of Burlington Township, formerly of Warminster, Pa., passed away Tuesday, August 12.

Born in Philadelphia, George was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and LaSalle University. He served his country in the U.S. Army on the S.S. Hope and was honorably discharged in 1952. He worked for Jomac Industries for 20 years. He was also a Bond Bread delivery man.

George enjoyed watching football on Sundays, cheering the Eagles to their Super Bowl win. We would often find George watching NCIS and sharing his Goldfish snacks with the dog, Buddy. He also enjoyed reading mysteries, crime thrillers, and Civil War histories. It wasn't Saturday night unless the Lawrence Welk Show was on the television.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Frederick Healy; his wife, Dolores Barden Thomas; his brother, Jack; and his sisters, Dolores and Lois. He leaves behind his sisters, Joan and Miriam; his daughters, Mary Denise McCloskey and Donna Marie (Bob) Burke; his son, Michael Dennis (Donna Lee); his grandchildren, Jacob (Sara) McCloskey, Rebecca and Michael Healy, Jr., and Michele Burke; his great-grandchildren, David, Jeremy, and Nathan McCloskey.

A walkthrough viewing for George will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Proper face covering must be worn while in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of St. Katharine Drexel, St. Paul Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to the Endeavor Emergency Squad, 1309 Rancocas Road, Burlington, NJ 08016. Messages of sympathy may also be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home

www.pagefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
