George J. Williams
George J. Williams of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 79.

Son of the late George Louis and Louise Williams, and brother of the late Arlene Mae, George is survived by his sisters, Constance, Carol, Nancy, and Geraldine. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him, especially his caregivers at Guardian Services.

A private burial will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
