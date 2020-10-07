Marlton, N.J.- George Joseph Shelton Jr. passed peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
George is survived by his wife of 45 years Debbie, son Troy and wife Carol, son Derik, daughter Georganne and fiancé Joe, and granddaughter Giovanna.
He is also survived by his brothers Albert and Wayne, brother-in-law William, sister-in-law Patricia and nephew Frankie.
George was a proud member of Teamsters local 500 for 37 years and retired happily at 66. Dad had a serious "need for speed" which was demonstrated by his taste in vehicles from Corvettes, motorcycles, and drag boats all just exemplified his lust for life. George was a life-long weight lifter/body builder, spending countless hours in the gym for over 50 years. He was a loving husband, terrific father, and great friend to many. It's very hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember!
Arrangements for George will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Animal Welfare Association (www.awanj.org
) on behalf of George's love for his cat, Bella, and other furry family members.
