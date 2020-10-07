1/
George Joseph Shelton Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlton, N.J.- George Joseph Shelton Jr. passed peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.

George is survived by his wife of 45 years Debbie, son Troy and wife Carol, son Derik, daughter Georganne and fiancé Joe, and granddaughter Giovanna.

He is also survived by his brothers Albert and Wayne, brother-in-law William, sister-in-law Patricia and nephew Frankie.

George was a proud member of Teamsters local 500 for 37 years and retired happily at 66. Dad had a serious "need for speed" which was demonstrated by his taste in vehicles from Corvettes, motorcycles, and drag boats all just exemplified his lust for life. George was a life-long weight lifter/body builder, spending countless hours in the gym for over 50 years. He was a loving husband, terrific father, and great friend to many. It's very hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember!

Arrangements for George will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Animal Welfare Association (www.awanj.org) on behalf of George's love for his cat, Bella, and other furry family members.

Bradley Funeral Home

Marlton, NJ

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved