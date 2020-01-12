|
|
George M. Dick of Eastampton, N.J. passed away peacefully with his family present at his home. He was 76.
Born April 5, 1943 in Upper Darby, Pa. to the late Andrew and Anastasia Dick, George was a graduate of La Salle College High School and Villanova University.
He was the loving husband for 48 years to Carol (DeFazio), the devoted father of Andrew (Melissa) and Philip (Michelle), and doting grandfather of Kaitlyn and Emma. George is also survived by his sisters- in-law, brother-in-law, and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his son, David, and his brother, Andrew.
A highpoint of George's career was working for NASA on the Lunar Module for the Apollo Moon Landings. He was proud of the fact that his signature was on the moon. In retirement, George visited many classrooms throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania giving presentations on the Apollo program.
The family wishes to thank Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care during George's illness.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to CHOP Cancer Center at https://give2.chop.edu.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020