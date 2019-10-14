|
George Marias of Estero, Fla., died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
He was the husband of Gail Marias; father of Mark Marias (Renee) and Rich Marias (P.J.); grandfather of Austin, Sydney, Devon, Madison, Zoey, and Nori; and brother of Shirley Morley (Frank).
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at noon. Interment will be in Crescent Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 14, 2019