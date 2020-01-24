Home

POWERED BY

Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. George R. Kinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. George R. Kinney Obituary
Dr. George R. Kinney of Delanco passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was 82.

Originally a longtime Delran resident, Dr. Kinney was a graduate of Gettysburg College and the Temple University School of Dentistry. He co-owned and operated a dental practice in Riverton for many years.

Husband of the late Carol Kinney, he is survived by his two loving sons, Stephen Kinney and David Kinney (Celeste), and five beloved grandchildren, Connor, Ryan, Megan, Izabella, and Chase.

Relatives and friends may visit with his family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

For condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -