Dr. George R. Kinney of Delanco passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was 82.
Originally a longtime Delran resident, Dr. Kinney was a graduate of Gettysburg College and the Temple University School of Dentistry. He co-owned and operated a dental practice in Riverton for many years.
Husband of the late Carol Kinney, he is survived by his two loving sons, Stephen Kinney and David Kinney (Celeste), and five beloved grandchildren, Connor, Ryan, Megan, Izabella, and Chase.
Relatives and friends may visit with his family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
