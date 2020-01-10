|
George V. Sampson III of Edgewater Park passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Mount Holly, at the age of 85.
Born in Trenton, N.J., George was a longtime resident of Edgewater Park. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served honorably during the Korean War. He worked for the Trenton Times, retiring after 25 years of service. He then began working for the Philadelphia Inquirer as a mailer, a position he retired from at the age of 80.
He will be remembered by all who knew him as a hardworking man and one who loved his family. In his spare time, George enjoyed watching the news, reading the paper, feeding the birds, taking his wife to the car races, drives down the shore to feed the seagulls, his many cats, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed meals out with his wife at Christopher's Deli and Georgine Jr.'s restaurant, two of his favorite places.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George V. II and Ethel Mae (Paul) Sampson, his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and William Victorin, and his son-in-law, Michael Casello.
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Mary (Kennedy) Sampson; his son and daughter-in- law, Albert and Maria Sampson; his daughters, Suzanne Casello and Marion Sampson; his grandchildren, Stephanie Toplinski (Myles Fabritz), Matthew Casello (Jessica) and Steven Casello (Annette Garzone); and his great grandson, William Thomas Toplinski. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Harland Halsey, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060, would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 10, 2020