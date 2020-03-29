|
George W. Johnson of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at Virtua's Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Holly, N.J. He was 82.
He was born Sep. 18, 1937 in Stratford, N.J. to James and Elizabeth (Cromwell) Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers James, Frank and Robert and is survived by his wife of 60 years Nancy (Stolz), his sister Jane Forgash, daughter Sue Ann (Wade) Kelly, son Gregory (Nancy) Johnson and grandchildren Kimberly and Rebecca Kelly, and Nicholas and Hannah Johnson.
George joined the Marines in 1955, where he served his country during the Korean war and as typical was a Marine for life. Afterwards he worked for Conwed in Delanco for 17 years and Hoeganaes for 25 years as a milwright before retiring in 2001.
George had his "side gig" at the Mcguire Holiday Hotel where he helped the owners with maintenance for a good number of years, even providing his son a job in his youth. His second "side gig" was at the Moose Club in Mt. Holly were he volunteered his skills for nearly anything that required them. He rose to an international level and was often the largest and proudest contributor in N.J.
In the early years George found time when not working to coach LYAA teams in Medford in support of his children and never missed an event when in the bleachers. He provided his kids and grandkids lavish vacations where all ten family members were included on trips from Bermuda, to beach houses, to Disney spanning well over ten years. Dad could always be counted on to jump if your car or house needed attention and for such a large intimidating man he had a soft spot for animals and kids (especially the grandchildren). Thanks for the Memories Poppie.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. George will be laid to rest in the William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Wrightstown for anyone who would like to pay their respects.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020