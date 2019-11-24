|
|
Georgeanna M. Griffith (Ross) of Mt. Laurel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was 90.
She was born on August 23, 1929 in Norristown, Pa. and resided in Willingboro, N.J. from 1969-2002, before moving to Mt. Laurel, NJ. Georgeanna graduated Valedictorian from Vineland High School. In her youth, she was a proud member of the NJ Allstate Choir.
She truly enjoyed singing and playing the piano.
Georgeanna retired after more than 35 years as a legal secretary for Drinker, Biddle and Reath in Philadelphia.
After she retired, Georgeanna taught English as a Second Language to adults, and she was an enthusiastic participant in the stock market and observer of politics. Her greatest joy was her beloved family.
She is survived by her loving children, Christopher Griffith (and wife, Lisa), Carol Abbott and Kathy Griffith, adoring grandchildren James and Dylan Abbott, caring nieces, Paulette Fotheringham and Tammy Pollock, and dedicated companion, her cat, Sunny.
A celebration of her life is being planned by her family.
Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home
Maple Shade, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 24, 2019