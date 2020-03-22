|
Georgia Stephanie Alexander counted her blessings to her last breath. "I can't complain," she would always say. "I have had a wonderful life and I love all my family and friends."
"Georgie" was born June 18, 1931, to Greek immigrants Steven and Victoria Alexander at their home on 526 High Street in Burlington City. She lived there, tending the garden and the trees her mother planted, until shortly before she passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Georgia had one elder sister, the late Helen Mesthos, who was her closest friend and companion.
Georgia cherished her friends, especially her neighbors in Burlington City and her fellow American-Hellene club members. She danced deep into her 80s and liked a strong Manhattan cocktail. For decades, Georgia managed her family property next to the American Legion and Wilbur Watts School, trimming her hedge and waving to passersby. She hosted the family Christmas party and card-playing tournament.
Georgia was an independent professional ahead of her time. She credited her education in Burlington City schools (Class of 1948) and loved to tell of the rivalry between her gymnastics teacher Ms. Fine and her commercial teacher Ms. Ambruster. Those commercial classes propelled her to a career at Gimbles, then RCA, and then a final 20-year career with Strawbridge's/Macy's. Whether she was facing down union negotiations or wrapping presents at Burlington Center Mall, Georgia always wore a smile.
Georgia has been a part of the Mesthos family since the cold December night in 1945, when she and her sister, Helen, pushed the family car down the driveway, in heels, on ice, so they could welcome back a fellow Greek just back from the War in the Pacific. That night George Mesthos asked teenage Georgia to dance the jitterbug and Helen, his wife-to-be, was smitten.
Georgia is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, Steve Mesthos of Lansdale, Pa., Phil Mesthos of Burlington Township, N.J., Marina Mesthos, Andrew Mesthos, and Lani English of Sydney, Australia, Greg Mesthos of Houston, Texas, Elena Mesthos and Pat Mulchrone of Brooklyn, New York City, Doug Mesthos of Boston, Mass., George, Keya, and Vincenzo Mesthos of Bethesda, Md., and Branka Mesthos, widow of the Peter Mesthos, and Patricia Mesthos, widow of the Andrew Mesthos. May her memory be eternal.
Due to the coronavirus health crisis, funeral arrangements are for immediate family only. The family will celebrate Georgia's life at a time when her many friends can attend safely.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent in memory of Georgia Alexander to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Rd., Hamilton Twp., NJ 08619.
