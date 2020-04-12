|
|
Gerald B. Hankins died Thursday, April 7, 2020, at the Evergreens in Moorestown. He was 93.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed a wide range of activities including golf, watching sports, building model cars and boats, and tinkering with his MG sports car.
He graduated from Collingswood High School, Class of 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Rutgers University in 1951 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Gerald was in World War II from 1944 to 1946 and then in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He later transferred to the USAF Reserve, where he served for 17 years, reaching the rank of Major.
Gerald was a Licensed Civil Engineer and worked for Philco Ford, and later for Mount Laurel Township as the Executive Director of the MUA. He was a 55-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown and served as a Trustee. Gerald was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 42.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beatrice "Betty" Hankins, as well as his daughter, Joanne Hankins, and son, Thomas Hankins (Mary). He has four granddaughters, Taylor Coursey (Kevin), Kendall Hankins and her fiancé, JP Makrez, Devon Peterson (Peterson) and Carson Bruce-Salmon (Franz), and three great grandchildren, Morgan Gilpatric, Paige Gilpatric and Ari Bruce-Salmon.
Due to the present circumstances, interment was held privately and a public service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, to , or any other charities of your choice.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020