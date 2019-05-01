|
Gerald Morse of Mount Holly passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 80.
Gerald was born in Mount Holly and had been a lifelong resident. Before and following his service to his country in the U.S. Air Force, Gerald worked in the family jewelry business for many years. He was a remarkably gifted man who used his fine woodworking skills to make his dream of bringing Williamsburg to his home a reality. He also found time to collect and restore trains and build extremely intricate models which his family will continue to cherish.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara Howarth Morse; their children, Lisa Morse DiStefano (Jeff), Robert Passarelli (Meghan), Shawn Morse, and Anne Harrison (Paul); their five grandchildren, Chandler, Summer, Isabella, Alexander, and Sarah; along with his brothers, Robert and John; and caring sister, Catherine.
He was preceded by his parents, Eva and John Morse.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Due to the cemetery's restrictions on flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gerald to the Compassus Hospice, 200 Campbell Dr., Suite 106, Willingboro, NJ 08046.
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.Ed Kaelin III
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 1, 2019