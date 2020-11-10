1/
Gerald P. Hewitt Sr.
Gerald P. Hewitt Sr. of Medford passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was 87.

Son of the late Henry and Katherine Hewitt, Gerald was born on Jan. 14, 1933. He was a lifelong Medford resident, leaving the village when he honorably served his country in the Korean War and when he moved in with his son's family in Lumberton.

Gerald was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a professional carpenter who built numerous homes in the area. 

He was known as Pop to those closest to him.  Gerald loved his family above all else, never missing his children's or grandchildren's events. Whether it was a wrestling match, or a baseball game, he would be there to cheer on the boys and their friends. He loved his bulldog Winnie and his buddy Doc. Gerald will be dearly missed by all.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Ruth, his daughter, Deborah, his parents and his siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy McGrady and her husband, Kevin, his son-in-law, Steve Gordon, his son, Jerry Hewitt Jr. and his wife, Christine, grandchildren, Robert McGrady (Stacy), Kate Bryner (David), Sam Gordon, Jennafer Gordon, Jerry and Matthew Hewitt, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Gerald at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where friends and relatives may visit with the family prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines should be followed. There are capacity restrictions at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald's name to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
