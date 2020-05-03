|
Geraldine Ann Sample Cascio, "Gerri," was called to rest on April 14, 2020. She was 83.
A wonderful, loving, brilliant, beautiful and fun-loving family person, Gerri touched and lifted all that were lucky enough to know her.
Gerri was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and moved to Mount Vernon, N.Y. as a little girl, where she lived with her parents, Helen and Curtis Sample, and her siblings, Jack, Tom, Curt and Judy. A graduate of A.B. Davis H.S., where she won Miss Maroon and White, Gerri went on to earn a degree in Chemistry from Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains, N.Y. (now Pace University).
In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Cascio, and they moved to southern New Jersey. Gerri worked as a chemist with several pharma companies in Philadelphia before she became a full-time mom to her children, Christine, Michael and Sean. While raising her family in Moorestown, N.J., Gerri continued to attend classes, volunteer for multiple charities, and worked part-time as an outside sales person in the travel industry. When her children were older, she and her business partner opened Top Notch Travel, a full-service family-run travel agency, where she worked until her retirement in 2000.
Known for her effervescent personality, beautiful natural red hair and sparkling blue eyes, Gerri was the hub and matriarch of her large family, and undoubtedly the life of any party. She was a skier, tennis player, amazing cook and hostess, compassionate caretaker, card shark, avid learner, boater, sports fanatic, dancer, entrepreneur, and world traveler; sharing all these passions, and more, with her children and 15 grandchildren. Gerri thrived amidst the excitement and chaos of her large family, especially when they were all together at her beloved beach house on Long Beach Island. She loved hanging out on the beach and swimming in the ocean with her children and grandchildren… it was not uncommon to see her bobbing in the waves, wearing her visor, surrounded by grandchildren. She was a mainstay at the activities and sports of her grandchildren, who remember her cheering them on from the sidelines, courtside, or in a hockey rink.
Every day was a blessing for Gerri, and she lived it faithfully, happily and to the fullest. Holidays were always about traditions and great celebrations, especially Christmas Eve, when Gerri would host a magical night for the whole family. Gerri said her family was a "rock," something that sticks together like a diamond, and can't be broken. This was her truth, and is the lasting truth for the family she has left behind. Gerri's family is an enormous and lively one, extending past her children and grandchildren to beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and sometimes even complete strangers, all of whom she greeted with open arms. Her homes in Moorestown and LBI were always open to all.
Gerri had an enormous heart, and was generous with love and hugs. She fought for others and herself, right up to the end. She was a trusted confidante and a counselor to everyone. She told it like it is! She was a hero and an idol to so many. And she was a protector - always looking out for everyone, and reveling in the happiness of her family and friends.
Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Jack and his wife, Pat, two nieces, Lisa and Marilyn, and her nephew and godson, Robert.
She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends: brothers, Tom Sample (Marilyn) and Curtis (Susan); sister, Judy Ciampi (Richie), sister-in-law, Jane Sussman; her daughter, Christine (Alex), and sons, Michael (Stephanie) and Sean (Kelly); "surrogate children," Michelle Moran (John), Lauren Kelly (Brian) and Greg Heizler (Gabriella); grandchildren, Drew, Jessica, Michael, Connor, Sean, John, Madison, Maureen, Dan, Olivia, Evan, Cameron, Jack, Max and Mia; and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, neighbors, colleagues and caretakers.
Gerri's family and friends will honor and celebrate her life in July 2020 (date TBD).
In her memory, donations may be made to St. Jude's, our First Responders or Oceana.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020