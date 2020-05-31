Geraldine D. McCole passed peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was 73.She was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Palmyra for the last 49 years.Jerri was the beloved wife of the late James McCole, and loving mother of Maureen McCole (the late Michael MacAdam) and James McCole (Kathy). She was the devoted Mom Mom of Mary Catherine Glass (Denver), Colin James MacAdam, and Clare Anne MacAdam, and the Great Mom Mom of Parker. Geraldine is also survived by her siblings, Clare Mlynarczyk, Regina Camm (the late Eugene), John Murtagh (Patricia), Sheila Trampe (Dennis), Joseph Murtagh (Sue), Mary Novalski (Jerome), Thomas Murtagh (Elaine), and Rosemarie Brown (Michael), and was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence (Peggy). She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.Services will be held privately. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton