Geraldine "Gerry" F. Smith of Columbus passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Clover Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lawrenceville. She was 95.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., as an Arts High School student, Gerry entered a national drawing contest. Her artwork of a US soldier clenching his bayonet during a WWII battle, won the first-place prize in the Northeast: a college scholarship and her artwork's image was featured on a WWII war bond. She earned a teaching degree from Newark State College and spent her career teaching pre-school at Essex County Community College.
She is survived by her children, Karen Smith-Moore and Kevin Michael Smith; grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Blair Moore, Connor Smith; first cousin's Carol Wilson, June Jefferson; sister-in-law, Blanche 'Thelma' Chance as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband, Major Charles A. Smith.
Due to the pandemic, services at the Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery will be private, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2020