Geraldine L. (Strang) Biegun passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 84.
Born in Camden, N.J., Jerry was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 60 years.
She was the beloved wife for 61 years to John L. Biegun; the loving mother of Stefanie Burns (James) and the late John L. Biegun Jr.; mother-in-law of Jill Jeffers (JJ); cherished grandmother of Alicia Evans (David), the late Matthew Biegun, Jessica Boulger (James) and Brittany Meli (Tony) Meli; and the great grandmother of Luna Evans, Sia Barrett, Antonia Meli, Madeline Boulger and Ethan Boulger.
Jerry was employed as a bookkeeper for Mr. John's Hair Design in Mount Holly for over 40 years and Mancine Optical in Delran for 15 years.
Jerry was a faithful parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, where she was a Eucharistic minister, a lunch mother and volunteered her time with the annual carnival. Jerry enjoyed golfing at the Moorestown Field Club, skiing in Vermont, Colorado and in Europe, bowling, tennis and playing poker. Most importantly, Jerry enjoyed spending time with her family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, where her Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan HealthCare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 11, 2020