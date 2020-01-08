|
Geraldine Markovitch of Riverside passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 80.
Gerri was born in Frackville, Pa. and had been a longtime resident of Riverside.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Monica, who raised Gerri and her brother, Joe, due to an early death of her father, Peter, and then her husband, Joseph in 2015.
She was a loving mom to Lori (Phil) and Cheryl (Joe); a loving mommom to Erin (Corey), Hannah, Sarah and Maverick; and the sister of Joseph Pulakaitus.
Gerri was a gentle soul, always there to offer help and encouragement to everyone.
She loved crocheting, yard work, doing crafts, watching the news, and cleaning until her house was sparkling. Gerri also loved her Philadelphia Eagles, being a season ticket holder for 30 years, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Resurrection Parish/St. Casimir's Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, at Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Interment will follow the Mass in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
