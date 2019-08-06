Home

E.J. Flippen Funeral Home
453 6th St.
Camden, NJ 08105
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem AME Church
213 E. Pearl St
Burlington, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem AME Church
213 E. Pearl St.
Burlington, NJ
Geraldine Y. Clemons

Geraldine Y. Clemons Obituary
Geraldine Y. Clemons of Burlington died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was 76.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonja VanCamp (Andrew), two grandchildren, Allegra and Raymond Brown, four great grandchildren, one brother, one sister and other relatives and friends.

Her funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Bethlehem AME Church, 213 E. Pearl St., Burlington, N.J., where the viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

E. J. Flippen Funeral Home,

Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019
